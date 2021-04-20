Macon teen arrested in armed robbery attempt at Mercer convenience store

17-year-old Javon Tyrek Blackshear was arrested and taken to the Bibb County jail where he is charged with Armed Robbery

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies arrested a teen suspected in an armed robbery at the Mercer Food Mart located at 3737 Mercer University Drive Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Javon Tyrek Blackshear was in the store trying to play a gambling machine. When a store employee asked him for identification, Blackshear pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the register. The employee then locked himself behind a Plexiglas counter, and Blackshear ran away without the money.

No one was hurt.

The release says when deputies made it to the scene, they searched the area and found Blackshear in the 1600 block of North Atwood Drive. They found the gun used in the robbery attempt, which turned out to be a toy.

Blackshear was arrested and taken to the Bibb County jail where he is charged with Armed Robbery. There is no bond at this time.