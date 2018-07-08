Sometimes God works in mysterious ways.

Macon college student Mykehia Curry was unsure of how she was going start the school year without supplies, so the 18-year-old released balloons with a letter attached asking God for help.

The note landed on a site Jerome Jones was working on as a subcontractor.

Jones also happens to be a part-time minister at Springfield Baptist Church in Monticello.

The church and Jones gifted Curry with the proper school supplies.

The note read:

"God help me go to college. God this is me again. Please help me get everything I need to leave Wednesday. I love you, Amen. If found, please call my number."

Curry will attend Albany State University in the fall.

