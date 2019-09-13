MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County teen will be spending the rest of his life in the pen after being found guilty of murder Friday.

According to a news release, it took jurors a little more than an hour to find Aurie Mathis guilty of two counts of murder and one count of first degree burglary.

Following the conviction, a Bibb Superior Court judge sentenced Mathis to life in prison, plus 20 more years.

The charges stem from an incident in east Macon in June 2017. Here’s what we know about the case:

BSO

RELATED: Burglar accidentally shoots, kills another burglar at east Macon home

RELATED: East Macon shooting victim arrested 35 times in Bibb County

A woman testified that she was alone at her home on Bradstone Circle on the morning of June 9, 2017, when she heard her doorbell ring twice. She went to the window to look outside and saw a car backing into her driveway.

She went back to her closet to put on more clothes when her front door was kicked in.

She said she went face-to-face with one of the intruders at her bedroom door. She began screaming and she saw a man holding her TV in the living room.

Both men ran for the front door, when one of them turned and pointed a gun at her. He fired, but instead hit the other man holding her TV.

After the man got into the car and drove off, she called 911. When police arrived, they found 41-year-old Robert Young Jr. dead in her doorway.

Young’s wife said her husband left home that morning and then her nephew, 16-year-old Aurie Mathis, drove up and said he had been shot and killed.

Mathis was later arrested at a Macon motel on June 30, 2017. Additionally, investigators found his fingerprint inside the storm door of the house on Bradstone Circle.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.