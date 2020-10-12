Macon teen dies days after drive-by shooting

His death marks Bibb County's 50th homicide of 2020

MACON, Ga. — A Macon 15-year-old shot while standing on the front porch of a home has died.

According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, 15-year-old Jamerian Lawrence died Thursday afternoon.

Lawrence had been in critical condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health since the weekend shooting.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 4:45 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 600-block of Center Street.

It was originally reported to deputies that Lawrence was on the front porch when he was shot more than once in the upper body. They now say he was shot once in the head.

The suspect, 18-year-old Semaj Martin, turned himself in around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

He was charged with aggravated assault and is being held without bond.

This is a developing story and will be updated.