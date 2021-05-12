Macon teen in critical condition after being shot during fight

It happened on New Clinton Road around 1 p.m.

MACON, Ga. — A 17-year-old Macon girl is in critical condition after being shot during a fight in east Macon Wednesday afternoon. According to a news release, it happened in the 2200-block of New Clinton Road around 1 p.m.

It was reported to deputies that people were fighting and at some point, several people pulled out guns and fired. Shadaja Field, 17, was hit by gunfire.

Field was taken to Coliseum Medical Centers via personal vehicle, where she is listed in critical but stable condition. The sheriff’s office says her injuries are non-life-threatening.

Investigators are still talking to people that were there during the shooting and are possibly involved. No arrests have been made yet, and no one else was injured.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.