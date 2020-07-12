Macon teen in critical condition after shooting

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot on Center Street in east Macon

MACON, Ga. — A Macon 15-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday afternoon.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 4:45 p.m. at a home in the 600-block of Center Street.

It was reported to deputies that a 15-year-old boy was standing on the front porch of the house when several shots were fired.

The 15-year-old was shot multiple times in the upper body. He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he is listed in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information in the case can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.