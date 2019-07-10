MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man they say is connected to several armed robberies that happened over the weekend.

He’s identified as 18-year-old Ha’Keem Barrett, of Macon. Investigators have issued warrants for his arrest, according to a news release.

Anyone who knows his location can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Here’s what we know about the south Macon armed robberies from the news release…

Around 1 p.m. Saturday, two armed men in masks went up to a woman in the 500-block of Moreland Avenue. They carjacked her and drove off towards Houston Avenue in her silver 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, two people fitting the same description robbed the Dollar Tree on Brookhaven Road. While they demanded money, they fired shots into the air. The cashier couldn’t open the register, so the two ran away.

Minutes later, a call for an armed robbery came in from the Nu-Way on Bloomfield Road. It was reported that two men came in and demanded money from two people inside before driving away.

Then, around 4 p.m., deputies were called to the 5900-block of Bloomfield Road where two men tried to carjack a man and steal his belongings while he was in his yard.

Deputies later spotted the car and after a short chase, the two men left it on Worsham Avenue and ran towards the woods.

One of the two men, an unidentified 16-year-old was seen walking in the 2600-block of Broadway by an off-duty deputy. He was taken into custody and charged with armed robbery, and hijacking a motor vehicle.

