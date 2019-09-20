MACON, Ga. — A Macon teenager is charged with raping a 79-year-old woman at her home near Ingleside Village last weekend.

According to a news release, the unnamed 16-year-old is charged with aggravated sodomy and is being held at the youth detention center.

Bibb investigators are trying to figure out who sexually assaulted a Macon woman in her Ingleside home over the weekend.

According to an incident report from the sheriff’s office, it happened around 2 p.m. Saturday on Buford Place, off Vineville Avenue.

When the deputy got to the scene, the report says, they met with the 79-year-old victim, who was ‘hysterically crying’ and ‘seemed to be scared.’

When a female paramedic came to the scene, the victim ‘latched on to her,’ says the report. A neighbor was also able to speak to the victim.

She told investigators that a teen she recognized "from selling candy" in the neighborhood came to her door. When she went to get money for the teen, the report says he forced his way inside, pushed her onto the couch, and sexually assaulted her.

Later that day, a deputy was sent to Crisis Line & Safe House to pick up a GBI rape kit and enter it into evidence, says the report.

Anyone with information on this case can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

