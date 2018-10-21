One teenager was shot Friday after a verbal altercation at school led to a physical one off campus.

Sgt. Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened near Steven Drive off Mercer University Drive around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Williams said the sheriff’s office was told there was a verbal altercation that happened at school earlier that day between 18-year-old Christopher Blount and a 16-year-old.

Williams said they did not know which school.

This led to a physical altercation off school grounds between the 16-year-old, the 16-year-old's twin brother and Blount near Steven Drive.

Williams said the 16-year-old's twin pulled out a gun during the fight and shot Blount in the back.

Blount was taken to the Medical Center at Navicent and is listed in stable condition.

Williams said the two 16-year-olds are charged with aggravated assault and are in custody.

They are not named because they are minors.

The video included in this article is about mentor programs available for teenagers in Macon. It does not include any information on this particular incident.

