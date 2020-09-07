Donations are also encouraged the day of the event.

MACON, Ga. — One Macon teen says it has always been in his heart to help others, and this Saturday, he plans to do just that.

Mckinlee Hall is 14 years old and has started his own organization to support the less-fortunate.

This Saturday, he plans to feed the homeless with the support of his family at Central City Park.

A personal hygiene bag will also be given out consisting of hand sanitizer, masks, soap, and other items.

Hall says we have to make sure we're not forgetting those who need community's help the most.

"They don't have the support and help they need to make it through, so we want to give to the homeless and make sure they have personal hygiene, make sure they have food and water. I'd been wanted to give back ever since I was little. I always said that I was going to give back to somebody one day because I know if I was in that same predicament, I would want somebody to give back to me," said Hall.

Hall says they will practice social distancing by allowing everyone to pick up the bags from a table.

