MACON, Ga. — Hannah Lovett grew up surrounded by two things: dogs and tennis. That's why she decided to organize a tennis tournament on her own, with proceeds going to organizations like Save-a-Pet and Rock On Rescue.

"Dogs have always been a huge role in my life," says Lovett. "And my whole family has grown up playing tennis together so I figured I would combine the two things I love the most."

Lovett's family has adopted several dogs in the past and growing up with them has helped Lovett find her calling.

"I've really found a passion to go and help other dogs become as fortunate as mine," says Lovett.

Lovett is a junior at Stratford Academy in Macon and plays on her school's tennis team.

The tournament is open to all ages and skill levels and Lovett is still looking for volunteers. The event is set to kick off Sunday, May 19, at Idle Hour Country Club at 2 p.m.