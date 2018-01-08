Macon — Bibb deputies are investigating a bomb threat made to the Texas Roadhouse at 5080 Riverside Drive.

According to a news release, around 7:30 Tuesday evening, a caller said there was a bomb in the restaurant. All employees and customers were cleared out of the building as the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Disposal Unit checked the building. No bomb was located in the building and everyone was allowed to re-enter just before 9:30 p.m. Investigators are actively working to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

