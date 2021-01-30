Macon theatre group hosts virtual show through February

The "Socially Distanced Sweethearts" comes just in time for Valentine's Day.

MACON, Ga. — A theatre group in Macon is virtually hosting "Socially Distanced Sweethearts" so that people can have a romantic night from the comfort, and safety, of their own homes.

It's a collection of performances with a theme: relationships.

The production from the Macon Little Theatre will premiere February 12 at 7 p.m., but tickets are valid to view the show at any time from the initial broadcast until closing night on February 28.

Theatre Manager JP Haynie says it's the perfect way to celebrate Valentines Day.

"This will just be a romantic evening... coming to the theatre and supporting and seeing some of their favorite local performers, but an easy stream straight to your couch kind of way, so we're excited about it," he said.