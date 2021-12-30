Macon 2-year-old calls 911 after mother faints

Family members and officials are amazed at what little Serenity did, but no one is as proud as her mom.

MACON, Ga. — Not all heroes wear capes, but this hero is something remarkable…

Tamyaa Alexander was at her mother’s house when she suddenly fainted. After receiving medical attention, she was told that her 2-year-old daughter Serenity used her cell phone to dial 911 before calling her grandmother, who sent for help.

“I didn’t know what to expect from my baby. Seeing my baby being so smart and intelligent… knowing what to do when something is going on with her mom, it really touches my heart,” said Alexander.

Alexander says she doesn’t know what caused her to faint, but she’s feeling fine now.