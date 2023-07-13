South Macon trailer park community dealing with no running water for nearly 2 months

The residents are buying gallons of water because they can't use any of their own.

MACON, Ga. — People in a south Macon trailer park community are relying on gallons of water jugs they buy from the store to cook, clean, bathe, do dishes, and survive.

"I went to wash the dishes and the water was turned off," says Joangela Lester.

May 19th, 2023. That's the date Joangela Lester and her neighbors remember. They say that's when their water stopped working.

"The plumbers came and took the whole meter. There's nothing up there. I can't turn the water on or off," says Lester.

Lester owns her home. Parkhaven Management now controls the land up the street where the water meter used to be.

Parkhaven sent a letter saying they would send a plumber to install a water meter on their property, and the property owners would need to allow it.

"We all called. we all gave them permission. They came out and marked everything. Then nothing," said Lester.

"I do believe they're trying to run us off. We've had no contact with them. When we call they don't answer and they won't help us," says Lester's neighbor, Susanne Radler.

The company is based in New York and owns and operates mobile home communities throughout the Southeast.

Parkhaven Management says they "are committed to preserving and enhancing the quality of life for our residents...".

Under the company's name on it's website, it reads "Love where you live."

Lester says that's not the case right now for her home where she's lived for over 30 years.

"All of us are elderly. Where can we go in this economy how can we go in this economy? My husband worked hard for this place," said Lester.

13WMAZ called Parkhaven in New York and left a message, but we were unable to reach them for comment.

We also spoke to Macon-Bibb County code enforcement, who say they're looking into what's going on.