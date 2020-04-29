MACON, Ga. — A Macon Transit Authority bus has found new life with a Macon food bank.

MTA donated a retired bus to Middle Georgia Community Food Bank to help with food distribution.

In a press release, MTA CEO Craig Ross said they're happy to partner with the food bank to help bring essential food items to families that need it.

Ross also said the bus donation couldn't have come at a better time, due to the financial strain the COVID-19 pandemic is putting on the community.

Jeff Battcher, food bank board chair, said the bus will help resolve some logistical issues they have with distribution, and now they'll be able to get even more food out.

