Macon Transit Authority enhances bus shelters as way to boost tourism, local economy

Jami Gaudet with the Macon Transit Authority says an art-filled downtown can boost tourism and economic development.

MACON, Ga. — Macon's bus stops are getting a fresh coat of paint and new designs.

It's part of an 18-month project to enhance the shelters with captivating local artwork.

Six bus shelters were selected for a single or double installation.

In total, there were 10 additions made by 10 artists, including two students.

"This was a project to bring beautiful artwork all around the city. We're starting with the urban core, and we hope this is a template for art around all of our bus shelters," Gaudet said.

