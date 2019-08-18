MACON, Ga. — Come Monday, Macon Transit Authority bus riders will have a new way to pay their fares.

MTA is introducing Smart Cards, which they say is a more efficient way to buy rides.

Here's how it works.

Riders will be able to purchase a Smart Card for a one-time fee of $5, then load fares onto the card using the kiosk at the MTA Transfer Center near Terminal Station in downtown Macon.

The kiosk takes cash, but if you're using a credit card, plan on purchasing your Smart Card directly from an MTA supervisor.

For general riders, MTA is offering a four ride pass for $5, a 10 ride pass for $12, a $20 ride pass for $20, and a 31 ride pass for $50.

Children who are shorter than the bus fare box may ride MTA for free. Students, or kids taller than the fare box through the 12th grade, and seniors ages 62 or older must purchase their cards and fare uploads from an MTA supervisor inside the Transfer Center. You need identification for this.

College students are considered general riders, and MTA says there are no multiple passes for ParaTransit riders who pay $2.50 per ride.

So, for example, a general rider purchasing a Smart Card for the first time and a 20 ride pass will pay $25 in total. After then, they'll be able to load the card and just pay for the rides.

MTA says supervisors will be on site to answer any questions riders may have and offer help, and Smart Cards will be available for purchase anytime the station is open.

The Transit Center is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. It's closed on Sunday.