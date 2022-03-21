'We are glad to do it': Macon Transit Authority offering free rides through the end of April

As inflation surges across the U.S. at the fastest pace in 40 years, many riders at the terminal are grateful they can get around the city for free.

MACON, Ga. — If you need rides around Macon-Bibb and you're struggling with the price of gas, the transit authority is offering help with 41 days of free transportation.

"That helps me out a lot because I don't always have a lot of money," said Tracey James.

"Me -- personally -- by the time I pay my rent, my utilities and my phone, it's hard to pay for food and stuff like that, so every dollar really does count right now," said Charlotte Williams.

"Somebody even said, 'We really do live in a good city.' If this initiative makes people espouse ideas like that, we are glad to do it," said MTA spokeswoman Jami Gaudet.

Gaudet says they're covering the costs for the next six weeks, which may help make some people more financially stable.

"I don't have a job right this minute, so it will help me look for a job," said James.

Victoria Smith says she just got a new job at the Macon Mall, but her car broke down and she can't afford to fix it. Knowing how much she's saving put a smile on her face.

"I'm grateful because I was not expecting it, so now I can just go to work and come home," said Smith.

The Macon-Bibb Transit Authority also has another initiative coming up in the summer to help out the public.

You can catch one of those free rides from now until Saturday, April 30.