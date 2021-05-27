Macon Transit Authority launches bus pass to help teens get around this summer

Starting June 1st, teens up to age 18 can see unlimited rides through MTA

MACON, Ga. — It’s going to be a lot easier for teens in Macon-Bibb County to get around this summer. This week, Macon Transit Authority announced they’re launching a Teen Summer bus pass. For $25, teens up to age 18 can enjoy unlimited rides until August.

Jami Gaudet of the authority believes the initiative should be a great help.

“We’ve got teenagers from 13 to 18 looking at two months potentially with nothing to do. Maybe they have a job, maybe they don’t. Maybe they have constructive activities, maybe they don’t. This is a way to get them to a job, shop if they need to, to do errands,” she says.

The process for getting a pass has been made relatively simple. To start, teen riders age 13 to 18 must be enrolled in school and be a Bibb County resident. They bring cash to the downtown terminal station, show proof of age and enrollment on a smartphone or hard copy, complete an application and photo on-site, and they’re done.

Although the initiative is new, it wasn’t necessarily an increase in teen riders that sparked the launch but helping them get out in two months of idle time.

The pass is good for wherever MTA’s fixed-route buses travel.