MACON, Ga. — Macon Transit Authority is taking steps to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

MTA changed their policy to make sure they're sticking with state guidelines.

They have allowed customers to ride to their destination free of charge, but now they have to start charging again.

The fee for a fixed route will be $1.25 and $2.50 for paratransit.

Also, riders will now have to pay with coins, and automatic coin counters on buses will now eliminate the need to handle paper currency.

MTA is also reopening the transfer station, where customers must keep 6 feet apart and there can only be 10 riders on each bus.

Public Information Officer Jami Gaudet says they have to keep people safe while serving the community.

"People count on us to take them to essential business places -- they might need to go to the bank, or the hospital or doctor, or dialysis, so that's really important. We're there for essential services," said Gaudet.

Riders will still be required to wear a face covering.

RELATED: Macon Transit Authority donates retired bus to food bank

RELATED: Macon Transit Authority to offer free rides during coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority taking precaution against coronavirus

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.