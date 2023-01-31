MTA to vote on bus fare increase for first time in 24 years

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Transit Authority tonight is scheduled to vote on a 40% fare increase, its first in 24 years.



Spokeswoman Jami Gaudet says the authority board plans to vote on the rate hike at its 5:30 meeting.



If approved, the basic one-way fare would increase from $1.25 a ride to $1.75.



That would cost an extra $250 for someone who pays for a round trip 250 times a year.



She said the authority believes the increase is needed because "the cost of everything has risen, including fuel and all the supplies we use to operate a bus, everything."



The MTA hasn't raised its rates since 1999, Gaudet said, and their current rates are among the lowest in the state.



"We consider it more than reasonable," she said.



She said riders still have some money-saving options, such as the discount for buying blocks of 10 rides.



Also, children under 12 will still ride free when accompanied by an adult.



Gaudet said Tuesday's vote is just the first step in the approval process. She could not say when the rate hike may take effect.