MACON, Ga. — Lights, some cameras, and some smoke machine action -- that's what you can see outside of Macon's terminal station.

Walter Ellison thought he'd be able to go to the terminal station to catch a Greyhound Bus.

"I've ever seen a movie set before, so it was pretty cool," said Ellison.

Instead, he ended up in a tent in a temporary bus station.

The temporary tent was put up by the production company at the corner of Poplar Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to house people waiting at the bus stop.

It will only be there until filming and breaking down is complete. The Macon Transit Authority estimates that will be by Friday at noon.

"Stuff happens, so you just have to go with the flow," said Ellison.

He says it's pretty cool a Marvel movie would want to film here close to where he lives.

"If it's anything Marvel, yeah, I'm going to watch it," said Ellison.

Randy Bryant doesn't feel that way. He says the limited technology at this temporary hub makes it harder for him to get a ticket.

"I'm depending on the transit system to get me to places I need to get to. Like, I'm a vet, so I need to get to the VA, but I can't get to the VA because I can't buy me a ticket," said Bryant.

Ellison says he's a big Marvel fan himself and the last Avengers movie had him on the edge of his seat. He wishes he could see them film Tuesday, but he'll be headed to North Carolina for training camp.

