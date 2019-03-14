Cars fly down Riverside Drive, but there's also a bus stop in the middle of two faraway intersections.

Jermain Whisby with Macon Transit Authority says he gave his input on changes he thought would help their riders.

“We wanted to make it safer for a lot of people,” said Whisby.

RELATED: #13Investigates: Costs for Macon Transit Authority

Craig Ross, head of the Macon Transit Authority, says some of the changes include fewer stops along dangerous routes including Riverside Drive and Pierce Avenue.

He says other efforts include a new app to tell riders when the next bus will arrive so they won't rush if they don’t have to.

Ross says the MTA received a Downtown Challenge grant and they used the money to install 11 lights to alert drivers when there are riders and different stops.

As a supervisor, Whisby says he's getting lots of questions about the route changes, but he's happy to see those changes take into account the people who need extra help.

“We try to make in more convenient for everybody to pick up on one side of the road and go to the other side. That way, you have time in a wheelchair or a baby in a stroller,” said Whisby.

Ross says ridership lead to some of the route changes, but they are also putting more focus on keeping their riders safe before and after they take the bus.

Last year, Coroner Leon Jones reported 13 pedestrian deaths in Macon-Bibb.

RELATED: Bibb County hits 13th pedestrian fatality this year

Ross says he sees their changes as a way to keep riders safe as they walk to and from bus stops.