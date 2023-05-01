Macon's Tubman Museum set to showcase new exhibit on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The day starts with a community breakfast, a teen summit, and then, a celebration of the 160th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation.

MACON, Ga. — Thursday morning, the Tubman Museum announced their list of programs for the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 16, starting with a community breakfast.

Later that day, they'll have a teen summit, and a celebration of the 160th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation.

They will showcase the "Emancipation" exhibit, with private collections from Mike "Stinger" Glenn, a two-time NCAA All-American basketball player.

Glenn also started the nation's first basketball camp for deaf athletes.

George Crawley is the education coordinator at the museum, and he says this is an opportunity for youth to see themselves in people like Dr. King.

"They'll see an opportunity for themselves to advance," Crawley says, "See beyond the blight in their community and what's on the next block."

Admissions is $5 for an all-day pass.