MACON, Ga. — A suspect is on the run after two separate Macon dollar stores were robbed at gunpoint Sunday.

A release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the robberies took place between 10:45 and 11:08 a.m.

The Dollar General located at 4996 Bloomfield Road and the Family Dollar at 3567 Houston Avenue were both robbed by a man with a gun, according to the release.

Both times, the release says the man demanded money from the clerk and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot.

The release says the robberies appear to be related due to matching descriptions of the suspect.

The sheriff's office says the suspect is described as a slender man around 5 foot, 8 inches tall wearing all black with their face covered.

No one was injured during either robbery.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

RELATED: Man charged in Macon stabbing

RELATED: Fire breaks out at Macon apartment building

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 injured after Macon shooting

RELATED: 2 shot after family dispute in Macon

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.