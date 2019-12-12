MACON, Ga. — Legendary UGA football coach Vince Dooley visited Macon Thursday.

The man who coached Georgia to its last national title spoke at Macon's Historic Cannonball House.

The coach talked about and signed copies of his new history book, "The Legion's Fighting Bulldog," based on letters between a Georgia soldier and his wife during the Civil War.

The soldier featured in the book went to the University of Georgia, and Dooley spoke about the qualities he read about him and how that led to the naming of the book.

"He had the courage of a Bulldog, so when I saw that, I said, 'I know what the title of this book is gonna be,'" Dooley said.

The event lasted from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

RELATED: Former Gov. Sonny Perdue on Georgia athletics, the SEC Championship, and UGA's Jake Fromm

RELATED: Johnny Isakson honors UGA icon Vince Dooley on Senate floor

RELATED: Georgia athletic board approves naming field for Dooley

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.