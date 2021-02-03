Macon Vegans provides alternative food options to people in Central Georgia

Macon Vegans Inc. continues helps the community by promoting a healthier lifestyle

MACON, Georgia — A Macon organization wants to take a bite out of hunger by offering healthier food options to people in Central Georgia. Macon Vegans Inc, has served the Bibb County area for three years.

This month, the nonprofit and its sponsors plan to serve around 400+ families and over 1,000 people. The company's mission is to bring more vegan options to the entire region.

Founder Gigi Weaver says the group is trying to help the Macon area become a healthier place.

"We feel like we're getting the healthier alternatives out to those who need it most," Weaver said. "We want to try to encourage that plant-based vegan lifestyle."

Weaver says the group has many events planned throughout the year, including a meet-up at Society Garden and their annual cook-off.