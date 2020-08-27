'This year it's bigger': Macon Vegans to hold 2nd Annual Vegan Cook-Off

MACON, Ga. — Macon Vegans will hold a vegan cook-off in Macon on September 9.
This is the second time this event has taken place, and founder Gigi Weaver says it's important to have an event like this to get the word out about vegan eating.
“It's an attempt to show middle Georgia that we do have a lot of plant based and vegan options," she said.
The event is part of the Georgia Wellness and Fitness Festival and it will showcase the variety of vegan options available to people.
Food vendors will be located inside the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, while other vendors with information and retail will be outside.
You will need a ticket to go inside and get a taste of the food, but anyone is welcome to come to the event and look around at the vendors outside.
Weaver says it's important that people know just because it's vegan doesn't mean it's bland.
"You don't necessarily miss out on anything just because it's vegan. It just doesn't have animal products, but all the taste and flavor and variety is there," she said.
This is the second year of the event and it will look a little different. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ticket holders will need to wear masks and go inside in groups.
People will then vote at the Macon Vegan tent outside for who they think had the best food. Last year, food was free, but this year vendors will be selling their vegan options.
Weaver says local businesses are hurting because of the pandemic, and this event should help because the winner of the cook-off will receive a cash prize.
She says part of their "mission" is to promote vegan-friendly food, but also where to promote where you can get that food.
Vendors are coming from around Central Georgia and as far as Atlanta. Weaver says it'll be a "relaxed" environment.
You can still get tickets to the event here, but they are almost gone.
The event will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in downtown Macon on September 9.
To find out more about Macon Vegans or the event, you can visit their Facebook page or website.
Food Vendors
- Tony Ballard of Wonderfully Made Foods
- Sweet Rain Vegan Bakeshop
- It's the Juice
- Taste and See Plant-Based Eatery
- Your Pie
- Vegantojitos
- Personal Chef Alex Newman
- A Taste of Venezuela
- Decadence at it's Best Catering
- Family's Favorite Foods
- Southern Vegan Soul Cafe (Last Year's Winner)
Retail Vendors
- The Cooke Shoppe
- TeeEssentials
- Cherokee Rose Sea Moss
- Gideon's Hydro Farm
- SpaTique
- Lotus in the Sun
- Crystal Cave
Informational
- Copeland Insurance
- First Choice Home Investors
- Plant Powered 4 Life
- SpeakerBaux
Non-Profit
- Feeding Ga Families
- Middle Georgia Vegan Activists
- U Create Macon
- Sabbatical Lake
- The Save Movement
Performer
- Allie Balducci