'This year it's bigger': Macon Vegans to hold 2nd Annual Vegan Cook-Off

Tickets are almost sold out for the event, but all are welcome to attend the outside portion.

MACON, Ga. — Macon Vegans will hold a vegan cook-off in Macon on September 9.

This is the second time this event has taken place, and founder Gigi Weaver says it's important to have an event like this to get the word out about vegan eating.

“It's an attempt to show middle Georgia that we do have a lot of plant based and vegan options," she said.

The event is part of the Georgia Wellness and Fitness Festival and it will showcase the variety of vegan options available to people.

Food vendors will be located inside the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, while other vendors with information and retail will be outside.

You will need a ticket to go inside and get a taste of the food, but anyone is welcome to come to the event and look around at the vendors outside.

Weaver says it's important that people know just because it's vegan doesn't mean it's bland.

"You don't necessarily miss out on anything just because it's vegan. It just doesn't have animal products, but all the taste and flavor and variety is there," she said.

This is the second year of the event and it will look a little different. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ticket holders will need to wear masks and go inside in groups.

People will then vote at the Macon Vegan tent outside for who they think had the best food. Last year, food was free, but this year vendors will be selling their vegan options.

Weaver says local businesses are hurting because of the pandemic, and this event should help because the winner of the cook-off will receive a cash prize.

She says part of their "mission" is to promote vegan-friendly food, but also where to promote where you can get that food.

Vendors are coming from around Central Georgia and as far as Atlanta. Weaver says it'll be a "relaxed" environment.

You can still get tickets to the event here, but they are almost gone.

The event will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in downtown Macon on September 9.

To find out more about Macon Vegans or the event, you can visit their Facebook page or website.

Food Vendors

Tony Ballard of Wonderfully Made Foods

Sweet Rain Vegan Bakeshop

It's the Juice

Taste and See Plant-Based Eatery

Your Pie

Vegantojitos

Personal Chef Alex Newman

A Taste of Venezuela

Decadence at it's Best Catering

Family's Favorite Foods

Southern Vegan Soul Cafe (Last Year's Winner)

Retail Vendors

The Cooke Shoppe

TeeEssentials

Cherokee Rose Sea Moss

Gideon's Hydro Farm

SpaTique

Lotus in the Sun

Crystal Cave

Informational

Copeland Insurance

First Choice Home Investors

Plant Powered 4 Life

SpeakerBaux

Non-Profit

Feeding Ga Families

Middle Georgia Vegan Activists

U Create Macon

Sabbatical Lake

The Save Movement

Performer