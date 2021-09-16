Macon Veterans Day celebration to feature parade, Rodney Atkins concert

The Blossoms & Bacon Veterans Day Celebration is a collaboration between the city, Macon Bacon and Cherry Blossom Festival

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County, the International Cherry Blossom Festival, and the Macon Bacon held a press conference Thursday morning to announce alongside the Blossoms and Bacon Veterans Day Celebration.

This event will feature a parade and concert headlined by country music star Rodney Atkins.

This event is set to attract tourists and "honor veterans."

It will be held on Sunday, November 7. The parade will be downtown and start at 3 p.m.

Then, people can move to Luther Williams Field for the concert, food trucks, and beer tastings until 6 p.m. There will even be fireworks later that night.

Now, this is a free event, but you must pre-register at cherryblossom.com.

Veterans can register now and registration will open to the general public on September 26.

"This event is not just for Macon-Bibb County; we welcome our brothers and sisters," Miller said.