West Macon VFW Post celebrates 100 years

MACON, Ga. — A VFW Post in Macon celebrated a milestone birthday Saturday – 100 years!
Dozens of people gathered for a banquet to celebrate a century of the Bunting McWilliams VFW Post 658 – located on Harrison Road.
The post is one of over 6,200 nationwide. Community members came together to listen to speakers, eat food, and have a silent auction.
“There's always veterans out there that need our help, that we're going to serve, that we're going to do whatever we can to give them whatever they need. 100 years from now, I hope that somebody else is standing here in my shoes saying the exact same thing,” said auxiliary president, Katie Stanley.
The nonprofit is a veteran’s service organization made up of veterans and military service members from the active, guard, and reserve forces.