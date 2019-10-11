MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, the family and loved ones of 30-year-old Shakema Dickson held a vigil and balloon release at Henderson Stadium in her memory.

Crowds wore t-shirts with her face on them. There was music and tears as a prayer was said out loud.

Dickson and her 2-year-old daughter Korri were both shot in her home off Pio Nono Circle Thursday afternoon.

They were both taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, but Dickson passed away shortly after.

Korri was treated and released from the hospital on Friday.

No arrests have been made in the case, and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they're still looking for who did it.

