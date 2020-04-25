MACON, Ga. — A virtual luminaria ceremony was held in Macon Friday night recognizing 6 counties in Central Georgia.

They took a moment to honor survivors and remember those who have lost their battle to cancer with a luminaria ceremony.

Riverside Drive in Macon was lined up with lanterns and a local band performed while staff members walked the path in their honor and memory due to social distancing. Neighbors were at the ends of their driveways as the ceremony took place. They made their own lantern bags with their loved ones' names on them.

"The Bibb County event was supposed to be tonight, so we just got together and we wanted to do the luminarias that they would normally have at the events, and just honor our survivors caretakers, and just everybody that we remembered that we lost, we just wanted to celebrate those lives," said organizer Coy Gregory.

Staff members also made luminaria bags for those who donated to have one displayed. The proceeds went to the American Cancer Society.

