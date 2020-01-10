MACON, Ga. — It's a party in pink this Saturday to raise money for the fight against breast cancer.
Proceeds from the "Move to Give Virtual Zumbathon" will go the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Organizers say the goal is to celebrate and honor friends and family that are navigating through breast cancer.
"It's important just for them to know, especially with the breast cancer survivors and people that are fighting and all the families that are affected, that there are people that are behind them supporting them, pushing them, keep fighting, and also to take their minds off what they are going through, and just get out and dance and just have some fun," said co-host Symone Wilkerson.
The virtual event is scheduled for this Saturday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.