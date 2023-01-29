'Hope more people would take advantage': Macon Volunteer Clinic Celebrates 20 years of service

The clinic invites everyone to celebrate with them on February 10. They say they couldn't have reached 20 years without community support.

MACON, Ga. — Doctors at the Macon Volunteer Clinic say one of the leading causes of people ending up in the emergency room is the inability to cover basic health.

For 20 years, the Macon Volunteer Clinic has been providing health care service to the community.

They plan to celebrate their anniversary on February 10, at the Idle Hour Country Club.

The event is love boat themed, and folks can enter a raffle to win a cruise for two. They will also honor their founder Chapin Henley.

They invite the community to help them celebrate, and tickets are available here.

The anniversary is an accomplishment. Executive Director Nancy White says they are excited to share with the community, since they wouldn't have made it this far without them.

"This is a testament to the community that we're a part of. It's ethos, it's care and compassion, that it sees this as a huge need for our neighbors" says White.

In 2022, the clinic served nearly 8,000 patients, like Jimmy Barnett. Barnett says his doctors always took excellent care of him.

"I've had two minor procedures and they've sent me to just wonderful doctors," says Barnett.

The clinic also has volunteers like Samer Othman, who's a general dentist at the clinic. He's donated his time since 2008.

"There are far too many people that fall though the cracks in our health care system, and this is taking care of a big void. We do hope that more people would take advantage of this service," says Othman.

Barnett says the clinic is one of Macon's best kept secrets that helped him get affordable medication.

"I'm on my own with my insurance needs and the Macon Volunteer Clinic provided a means for me to have the best healthcare at a reasonable cost," says Barnett.

A goal they hope to continue providing in 2023.

White says they plan to serve more people in need as the Covid-19 Medicaid service begins to unwind.

"We anticipate that there is gonna be an even greater need for us to serve our neighbors when that unwinding starts happening later this year," says White.

"We're doing our best to keep our population out of the emergency room and in their work place and with their families," adds Othman.

The clinic say they plan to add many more years of service under their belt, and to do that they need your help.

They're always looking for volunteer medical professionals, or folks to come work the desk. You can volunteer your time whenever available. To find out more about volunteering, you can call (478) 755-1110 .