Macon Volunteer Clinic continues push to give COVID-19 vaccines

People were able to walk in and choose between the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccine

MACON, Georgia — A Macon clinic is doing its part to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday morning, the Macon Volunteer Clinic partnered with the Georgia Department of Public Health's CORE group to provide free vaccines.

People could choose between the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccine.

The first 40 people even got a free pizza coupon from Ingleside Village Pizza.

Volunteer Clinic executive director Nancy White says she is proud to help the Macon area fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We really want to stop this pandemic and get on the other side of it," said White. "Vaccinations are really our best shot at doing that. If we could get up to 70% of our community vaccinated, I think it would just turn the tide on this."

The clinic will offer vaccines again on Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. The Macon Volunteer Clinic is located at 376 Rogers Avenue.