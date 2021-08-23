Macon Volunteer Clinic plans two more COVID-19 vaccination events this week

The vaccinations are free. Both walk-ups and pre-registrations are accepted.

MACON, Georgia — A Macon clinic is looking to help people get vaccinated against COVID-19 this week. The Macon Volunteer Clinic will be holding several COVID-19 vaccination events.

Vaccinations will be offered Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and on Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. They’ll be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as well as the Moderna jab.

Nurse practitioner Justin Wolfe says he’s happy the clinic can help.

“We just have great pride in being able to offer the vaccination free of charge for those who want to become vaccinated at a local trusted clinic that's been around for years and been providing service to this community,” said Wolfe.

Ingleside Village Pizza will donate pizza to the first 40 recipients and the Society Garden will offer a free beer to people receiving a vaccine on Wednesday.

The clinic is located on Rogers Avenue.