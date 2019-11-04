MACON, Ga. — The Macon Volunteer Clinic will host "DocStock" Thursday night at the Terminal Station.

It's a way to say "thank you" to the countless hours of service 300 doctors and volunteers have given over the past 12 months.

Executive Director Rita McCurdy says all of the work has made a difference.

"What we provide here is oftentimes life-changing and life-saving care. We frequently have patients come to us who have had chronic conditions for years but have gone untreated because of the cost of treatment and the cost of medications needed to treat," McCurdy said.

McCurdy says last year, the clinic saw just over 700 patients. They treat a variety of healthcare problems and also provide dental care. In the last 12 months, they've done 191 mammograms, 139 therapy sessions, and 342 cancer screenings.

This year at DocStock, they will honor 19 volunteers who have given over 100 hours of service to the clinic on Rogers Avenue.

To qualify for help at the volunteer clinic, you have to live in Bibb County and you have to have a job. There are also some income limits.