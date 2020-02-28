MACON, Ga. — People in Macon are spending a night under the stars to raise awareness for homelessness in the community.

The campfires are blazing and s'mores are roasting as people get a taste of what it's like to be homeless and sleep outdoors in the cold, but having a nice, warm fire isn't always accessible to homeless people. Volunteers say sleeping outside is just a small step they are taking to show support to the homeless.

Campers strum their instruments and roast s'mores by the fire. This night under the stars is more than recreational fun. It serves a purpose.

Volunteer Isabella Davila says, "There's men and women of all different backgrounds who care."

Roughly 150 people volunteered to sleep outside and bear the elements to bring awareness to homeless in Macon. They say everyone has a part to play in helping men and women get the basic necessities of life such as shelter.

Davila says, "I think we all need to play our part, and help men and woman get the basic necessities of life such as shelter."

People of all ages pitched tents outside Daybreak in Macon to show solidarity to people without a warm place to sleep at night. Jessica Dorsey traveled hundreds of miles from Chicago to show support.

"There are different walks of life, and this event brings people together to support them and give them the opportunity that they need -- they just need a mentor, they need a friend," Dorsey said.

For these volunteers, it's simply a glimpse at what homeless people experience every day.

Dorsey says, "It's not meant to be comfortable. That's what really roots you. I only had to do this tonight, and tomorrow, I'll be showered and in my warm bed."

It's the discomfort that makes people want to help the homeless.

"It's a chance for me, personally, to just look within myself and say, 'OK, I know I have this comfort, but I know men and women who don't. How can I step into that discomfort that they're having and try to bring some goodness back?'"

Volunteers out here raised $1,000 each to help Daybreak with their everyday needs in supporting the homeless community here in Macon.

Their goal is to reach $165,000, and they've almost reached it.

Campers will be there all throughout the night, and then wake up to have breakfast with everyone.

RELATED: Daybreak stands with homeless with Macon Sleep Out

RELATED: More than 150 signed up for Daybreak's annual Sleepout

RELATED: Local shelters work together to keep homeless warm

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.