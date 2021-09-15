Macon 'Wags and Washes' event aims to help homeless, sick dogs in Central Georgia

Tommy's Express Car Wash is partnering with Critical Care for Animal Angels, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing homeless, injured, or sick dogs

MACON, Ga. — Need your car washed? Bring your canine along, too!

That's the invitation from a Macon car wash business this weekend.

Tommy's Express Car Wash is partnering with Critical Care for Animal Angels, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing homeless, injured, or sick dogs from high-kill shelters in Georgia.

Tommy's will be donating part of the sales at the "Wags and Washes" event back to the organization to help continue their mission.

"I think everybody loves their pets and I think there's so many pets that need help nowadays, and Critical Care for Animal Angels is great nonprofit that's dedicated not only to being a nonprofit, but dedicated to the animals themselves. They have a lot of effort that they put into those animals," said Victoria Mountney with Tommy's.

You can stop by "Wags and Washes" at Tommy's car wash on Riverside Drive this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.