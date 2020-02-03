MACON, Ga. — Residents are safe after their home caught fire Monday morning.

The call went out just before 6 a.m. for a duplex on Ward Street, which is located in the historic Pleasant Hill neighborhood.

People on both sides of the duplex were able to get out safely.

The Macon-Bibb Fire Department believes the fire started in a sofa.

Ward Street is blocked off as crews continue to watch for hot spots and clear out smoke from the home.

