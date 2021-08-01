x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Local News

LIST: New Macon Warming Center in need of supplies

If you can donate, they are in need of gloves, coffee, games and much more.

MACON, Ga. — The new Brookdale Warming Center in Macon is looking for some items for those who come to utilize the center.

According to a tweet by Macon-Bibb County, they need the following:

  • Disposable coffee cups, stirrers
  • Cream
  • Sugar packs
  • Toiletries
  • Washed clothes
  • Gloves
  • Socks
  • Knit hats
  • Large rectangle Ziplock containers
  • Laundry pods
  • Books
  • Games
  • Activities
  • Gift cards

You can take donations to 3600 Brookdale Avenue.

RELATED: 'This is a place for you': Macon-Bibb County, community partners put together warming center in a week

RELATED: Macon-Bibb County to open warming center for families, homeless during cold months