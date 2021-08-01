LIST: New Macon Warming Center in need of supplies

MACON, Ga. — The new Brookdale Warming Center in Macon is looking for some items for those who come to utilize the center.
According to a tweet by Macon-Bibb County, they need the following:
- Disposable coffee cups, stirrers
- Cream
- Sugar packs
- Toiletries
- Washed clothes
- Gloves
- Socks
- Knit hats
- Large rectangle Ziplock containers
- Laundry pods
- Books
- Games
- Activities
- Gift cards
You can take donations to 3600 Brookdale Avenue.
