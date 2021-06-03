Macon warming center residents surprised with donations

The Power of Life Foundation provided snacks, masks and more to the center.

Residents at the Brookdale Warming Center in Macon received several donations on Saturday.

After a free mask giveaway downtown, the Power of Life Foundation headed to the warming center to surprise residents with new Under Armour boots, socks, free masks and snacks.

Executive Director of the Power of Life Foundation Lane Harper is a member of the National Organization for Black Law Enforcement Executives and has continued to spread love around the community for more than a decade.

The foundation's mission is to provide services to underserved people and families.

We spoke to residents about what this moment meant to them.

"It makes you feel really great. It's actually really hard out here, very emotional. It's real serious right now, because it's a lot of people don't get the chance to do this and get the chance that we're getting." Volunteer Johnny Hollingshead Jr. said. "We would not have had this opportunity if it was not for the vision of our city."