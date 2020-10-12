'2020 was trash': Macon waste company lets you pose with a festive dumpster, portable toilet

If you've felt like 2020 was terrible, one Central Georgia waste company wants to help you find humor this holiday season

MACON, Ga. — There is no doubt COVID-19 changed everything in 2020. We lost time with loved ones, unemployment is high, and what about those pesky Zoom meetings?

It makes you want to just flush it all down the toilet, and now there's a way for you to do just that.

Tori Dennis is just fine with trash, after all it is her business.

"We do portable toilets for construction sites," she explained.

A-OK Waste Services also deals with dumpsters.

The crew figured they were in the perfect position to roll out their big red truck with a dumpster on top and let folks take selfies with signs that describe what we've gone through in the last 12 months.

Some of the signs say '2020 is trash' and '2020 I do not approve.'

"Normally every year we do parades. Christmas parades...Relay for Life," said Dennis.

Without those events on the books, they needed something to spread some holiday cheer

Since you might describe 2020 as stinky and smelly, they also added in a mobile toilet to get your creative juices flowing.

"You can sit on it, you can get a leg in it, act like you're going down the toilet. We also have a toilet corn hole [that] you can toss the tissue in, stop by have a game with the kids, take a picture," she said.

Whoever comes up with the best picture will get a $50 gift card, all you have to do is post it to the A-OK Waste Services Facebook page.

There's no doubt that parades and other events will come back one day, but the folks here may have found something in all the rubbish.

"Absolutely, I think it could become a tradition," Dennis projected.

As for 2020, well, we might as well try and find some humor where we can get it.

A-OK waste services is located at 7450 Hawkinsville Rd. in Macon.