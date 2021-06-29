Macon Water Authority announces overnight water outage

It will affect about 300 people.

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Water Authority announced Tuesday that some people in Macon will experience a water outage overnight.

According to a Facebook post by the MWA, a valve cutting to connect a new water tank will be the reason for the outage.

Contractors will be cutting into a 24-inch valve at the intersection of English Avenue and Ransom Street. This valve is crucial to the new water tank that is being built behind the previous Kroger location on Pio Nono Avenue, according to the post.

Customers received notification pertaining to this water outage on Tuesday.

About 300 people will have water turned off from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

The following streets and apartment complexes will lose water service during the previously noted time frame: