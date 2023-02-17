'We've all worked hard together': Macon Water Authority dedicates building to one Central Georgia worker

Frank K. Patterson Jr. moved to Macon in 1965 and has worked for the Macon Water Authority for the last 18 years.

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Water Authority held a dedication to honor employee Frank K. Patterson Jr.

The building is located at 537 Hemlock Street in downtown Macon.

Patterson was born in McRae, Georgia and moved to Macon in 1965. Once here, he worked for the local government for 53 years and worked for 18 years at the Macon Water Authority.

During his 18 years of service as a District 4 board member, Patterson spent 12 of those years as Vice Chairman.

He also chairs the Authority's Engineering and Outdoor Recreation Committees and serves on the Personnel, Pension and Policy Committees.

Patterson says it's an honor to be recognized by his peers.

"It was an honor for my peers to be here and to say the good things they did about me. They can say them better than I can. But we've all worked hard together."