Macon Water Authority headquarters continues renovations

Workers moved on to phase II of the renovation, which included the building's lobby.

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Water Authority has moved their lobby while working on renovations for their headquarters on Second Street.

That could mean changes for customers heading to the building to pay bills or get service.

Visitors can still come into the building to speak with a desk representative, but the authority encourages customers to use their drive-thru, online service, and their Kroger locations in Macon-Bibb and some parts of Houston County.

Authority President Joey Leverette says their goal is to improve customers' experiences.

"We wanted to have a really modern facility for our customers and for our community and make this entire building something the whole community can be proud of," Leverette says.