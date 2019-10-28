MACON, Ga. — The dean of Macon-Bibb County's elected officials died today.

Javors Lucas was 96, and had served on the Macon Water Authority since 1982.

He was a Macon native and served in the Pacific during World War II where his duties included running a water-treatment plant.

He also worked at Robins Air Force Base and later started his own painting business.

Lucas was a familiar face at Luther Williams Field where he painted the signs during its years as the Braves' minor-league field.

And he helped the Water Authority plan its new reservoir, which was named for him in 2006.

Javors Lucas was also the father of a state representative, Miriam Paris.



Bibb County coroner Leon Jones said Lucas died Monday of natural causes.

No funeral arrangement are set yet.

