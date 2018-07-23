The Macon Water Authority lifted its non-water contact advisory Monday that was put in place last week when 4 million gallons of sewage overflowed a manhole and went into a creek.

RELATED: Over 4 million gallons of sewage spills into Macon ditch, flows into Ocmulgee River

RELATED: Macon Water Authority says sewage spill still impacting the Ocmulgee River

A release from MWA, says they completed their investigation of the spill site and reviewed water sample results.

Based on that information, they decided to lift the advisory for the section from the south take-out at Amerson River Park to the Spring Street boat landing.

© 2018 WMAZ