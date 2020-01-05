MACON, Ga. — MWA customers in south Bibb County can now safely drink or use water without needing to boil it first.

According to a news release, the boil water advisory has been lifted as of 2:17 p.m. Friday.

The advisory was issued in the first place after a 24-inch water main broke Thursday morning affecting more than 4,600 customers.

They said the break happened in an area near Highway 247 between Pio Nono Avenue and Hawkinsviille Road.

The heavy rainfall caused minor flooding and crews needed to wait for the water to recede before pinpointing the exact location and repairing it.

Water was shut off to that line and was going to customers via an alternate line.

